World

New Hurricane Frank gains force over eastern Pacific

Newly formed Hurricane Frank rapidly gained force over the open eastern Pacific Ocean on Saturday, but it was far from being any threat to the mainland.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Frank reached hurricane force late Friday and grew to have maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 kph) on Saturday afternoon.

It was centred about 610 miles (970 kilometres) southwest of the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula and was heading to the northwest at 12 mph (19 kph).

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Hurricane Center said Frank could strengthen somewhat before weakening over cooler waters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Georgette was much further out to sea, with maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph (85 kph). Forecasters said it was expected to gradually weaken over the coming days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
World
weather
natural disasters
Read more...