New Hampshire police say 4 people wounded in shooting at graduation party

Police in New Hampshire's largest city are investigating a shooting at a graduation party that wounded four people on Saturday

May 14, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - MANCHESTER

AP

Police in New Hampshire are investigating a shooting at a graduation party that wounded four people, police said.

The victims who were injured in the shooting in Manchester reported just before 5 p.m. on May 13 included two women and two men, all in their 20s, who are expected to survive, police said.

Manchester Police Lt. Matthew Barter said on May 13 the investigation is ongoing.

"Our detectives are out there working, they’ll be working into the night,” he said.

Initial reports said two males in hoods approached the gathering and at least one of them fired a weapon. The two males were seen fleeing the area. Police said the shooting did not appear to be random.

“Families and friends should be able to gather in peace — gun violence is unacceptable in our community. Thankfully there were no fatalities, and my heart goes out to the victims and the families of those who were injured," Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig said in a statement to WMUR-TV.

