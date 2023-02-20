Three dead, more than 200 injured as new quake hits Turkey, Syria

February 20, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated February 21, 2023 07:51 am IST

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu says three people were killed and 213 injured in the new magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria Monday, February 20, 2023.

Search and rescue efforts were underway in three collapsed buildings where a total of five people were believed trapped.

The new earthquake struck parts of Turkiye and Syria that were laid waste two weeks ago by a massive quake that killed around 45,000 people. Officials said more buildings collapsed, trapping occupants, and several people were injured in both countries, but there were no immediate reports of fatalities.

Monday’s earthquake was centered in the town of Defne, in Turkiye’s Hatay province, one the worst-hit regions in the magnitude 7.8 quake that hit on Feb. 6. It was felt in Syria, Jordan, Cyprus, Israel and as far away as Egypt, and was followed by a second, magnitude 5.8 temblor.

A number of buildings collapsed in the new quake, trapping people inside, Hatay’s mayor Lutfu Savas said. He told NTV television that these may be people who had returned to homes or were trying move their furniture out of damaged buildings.

There were no immediate reports of any fatalities. Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said at least eight people were hospitalized in Turkiye. Syria’s state news agency, SANA, reported that six people were injured in Aleppo from falling debris.

In Hatay, police search teams rescued one person who was trapped inside a 3-story building and were trying to reach three others inside, HaberTurk television reported.

The Feb. 6 quake killed nearly 45,000 people in both countries — the vast majority of them in Turkiye, where more than a million and a half people are in temporary shelters. Turkish authorities have recorded more than 6,000 aftershocks since.

HaberTurk journalists reporting from Hatay said they were jolted violently by Monday’s quake and held onto to each other to avoid falling.

In the Turkish city of Adana, eyewitness Alejandro Malaver said people left homes for the streets, carrying blankets into their cars. Malaver said everyone is really scared and that “no one wants to get back into their houses.”

The Syrian opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense, also known as White Helmets, reported that several people were injured in Syria’s rebel-held northwest after they jumped from buildings or when they wee struck by falling debris in the town of Jinderis, one of the towns worst affected by the Feb. 6 earthquake.

The White Helmets said several damaged and abandoned buildings collapsed in Syria’s northwest without injuring anyone.

The Syrian American Medical Society, which runs hospitals in northern Syria, said it had treated a number of patients — including a 7-year-old boy — who suffered heart attacks brought on by fear following the new quake.

Oktay said inspections for damage were underway in Hatay, and urged citizens to stay away from damaged buildings and to carefully follow rescue teams’ directions.

Erdogan visits Hatay

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Hatay earlier on Monday, and said his government would begin constructing close to 200,000 new homes in the quake-devastated region as early as next month.

Mr. Erdogan said the new buildings will be no taller than three or four stories, built on firmer ground and to higher standards and in consultation with “geophysics, geotechnical, geology and seismology professors” and other experts.

The Turkish leader said destroyed cultural monuments would be rebuilt in accordance with their “historic and cultural texture.” Erdogan said around 1.6 million people are currently being housed in temporary shelters.