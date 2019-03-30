New documents emerge in Canada meddling case

A political meddling scandal threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s re-election bid was given fresh impetus on Friday with the release of messages and a secret recording supplied by his former Attorney-General.

In the 43 pages of documents, Jody Wilson-Raybould seeks to link her demotion to another portfolio in January to her resistance to allegedly undue pressure to settle the SNC-Lavalin case — which Mr. Trudeau and his staff have denied.

And she hints about why, a month later, she resigned from Cabinet, saying she had decided “that I would immediately resign if the new Attorney-General decided to issue a directive in the SNC-Lavalin matter.”

Montreal-based SNC-Lavalin was charged in 2015 with corruption over alleged bribes paid to secure contracts in Libya.

Ms. Wilson-Raybould refused to ask prosecutors to settle, and the trial is set to proceed.