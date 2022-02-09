New COVID-19 test in China with shorter result duration

Chinese scientists say they have developed a new coronavirus test that is accurate as a PCR lab test but gives results within four minutes.

In a peer-reviewed article published on Monday in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering, the team said their sensor — which uses microelectronics to analyse genetic material from swabs — can reduce the need for time-consuming Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests conducted in COVID labs.

The researchers said their method offers speed, ease of operation, high sensitivity and portability.

Their trial involved taking samples from 33 people in Shanghai who were infected with the coronavirus, with PCR tests conducted in parallel.

The results from their method were a “perfect” match with the PCR tests.