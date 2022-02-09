International

New COVID-19 test in China with shorter result duration

Medical workers take swab samples from residents at a community nucleic acid testing centre for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Sha Tin district, in Hong Kong, China, February 7, 2022.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Chinese scientists say they have developed a new coronavirus test that is accurate as a PCR lab test but gives results within four minutes.

In a peer-reviewed article published on Monday in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering, the team said their sensor — which uses microelectronics to analyse genetic material from swabs — can reduce the need for time-consuming Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests conducted in COVID labs.

The researchers said their method offers speed, ease of operation, high sensitivity and portability.

Their trial involved taking samples from 33 people in Shanghai who were infected with the coronavirus, with PCR tests conducted in parallel.

The results from their method were a “perfect” match with the PCR tests.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 9, 2022 3:13:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/new-covid-19-test-in-china-with-shorter-result-duration/article38398428.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY