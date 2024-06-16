New China rules allow detention of foreigners in South China Sea

New Chinese coast guard rules took effect on Saturday, under which it can detain foreigners for trespassing in the disputed South China Sea, where neighbours and the G-7 have accused Beijing of intimidation and coercion.

Beijing claims almost the entirety of the South China Sea, brushing aside competing claims from several Southeast Asian nations including the Philippines and an international ruling that its stance has no legal basis.

Detention upto 60 days

From Saturday, China’s coast guard can detain foreigners “suspected of violating management of border entry and exit”, according to the new regulations published online.

Detention is allowed up to 60 days in “complicated cases”, they say. “Foreign ships that have illegally entered China’s territorial waters and the adjacent waters may be detained,” the coast guard added.

