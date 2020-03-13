New cases fall in South Korea

South Korea saw its newly recovered patients exceed fresh infections for the first time on Friday, as it reported the lowest number of new cases for three weeks. The country confirmed 110 new infections, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said, taking its total to date to 7,979. But 177 fully recovered patients were released on Thursday, officials said.

Its stock market was caught up Friday in global economic concerns over the pandemic, with trading briefly halted on the Korea stock exchange for six minutes after the opening when the benchmark KOSPI index fell to 1707.90, down 6.8 percent or 126.43 points.

It was the second consecutive day that trading had been halted on the main bourse and the first time since 2011.

To curb speculative trading, Seoul's Financial Services Commission announced a six-month ban on short-selling of shares on the Kospi and Kosdaq.

President Moon Jae-in called for “unprecedented measures” to help the world's 12th-largest economy cope with the outbreak, describing it as “an emergency economic situation”.

The number of new cases in Daegu, the southern city at the centre of the country's virus spread, had declined “dramatically” along with those in neighbouring North Gyeongsang province, officials said.

So far, nearly 90% of South Korea's cases have been in the two regions.

But Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, who is leading the response in Daegu, warned that the government “should not be complacent even a bit”.

“The battle against the coronavirus has now become a global fight going far beyond Daegu,” he said.