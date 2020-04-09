International

‘New cases drop in Iran’

Iran’s Health Ministry on Thursday said 117 new deaths took the total to 4,110. But spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said the latest figures showed there was a downward trend in the number of new coronavirus infections.

“We have identified 1,634 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 66,220.”

