New cars for Uganda MPs spark outrage

Uganda this week doled out €25 million euros to MPs to buy new cars, sparking outrage in a poor country where the pandemic has wreaked havoc.

Each of the 529 lawmakers were handed 200 million shillings (€48,000 euros) to buy new vehicles at a time when #COVID19 cases are surging.

“It is unacceptable for a government to buy luxuries to a small group in Parliament, who receive monthly pay of over 30 million shillings (about $8,000) while the larger population are unable to feed themselves,” said Anet Nana Namata, a human rights defender. A labourer earns monthly salary of about €24 while a teacher gets about €64.


