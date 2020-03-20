Netflix, YouTube reduce image quality in Europe

20 March 2020 21:56 IST

This is to ease pressure on the Internet

Netflix and YouTube will reduce the default image quality of streaming video in Europe to ease pressure on the Internet, the firms said on Friday, as demand soars with millions confined to their homes over COVID-19 fears. EU commissioner for the digital economy Thierry Breton urged Internet giants to switch from high definition to the former standard definition.

Late on Thursday, entertainment platform Netflix agreed, and on Friday Google’s video-sharing service YouTube said it would follow suit. “Following the discussion between Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, YouTube’s CEO Susan Wojcicki and Commissioner Thierry Breton we are making a commitment to temporarily switch all traffic in the EU to Standard Definition by defaul,” said a Google spokesperson.

Separately, Netflix will “begin reducing bit rates across all our streams in Europe for 30 days,” a spokesperson for the streaming giant said in a statement.

“We estimate that this will reduce Netflix traffic on European networks by around 25 percent while also ensuring a good quality service for our members,” the statement added.