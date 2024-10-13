GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Netanyahu tells UN chief to move peacekeepers in Lebanon out of 'harm's way immediately'

Israel had asked UNIFIL to withdraw from positions "up to five kilometres from the Blue Line" separating both countries but the peacekeepers refused

Updated - October 13, 2024 05:16 pm IST - Jerusalem

AFP
A UN truck passes buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes, on October 10, 2024 in Kafra, Lebanon. The Lebanese health ministry has reported that a an Israeli airstrike overnight killed five paramedics and rescue workers in the village of Derdghaiya, Lebanon, close to the border with Israel.

A UN truck passes buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes, on October 10, 2024 in Kafra, Lebanon. The Lebanese health ministry has reported that a an Israeli airstrike overnight killed five paramedics and rescue workers in the village of Derdghaiya, Lebanon, close to the border with Israel. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (October 13, 2024) called on the UN chief to move UN peacekeepers deployed in southern Lebanon out of "harm's way".

Mr. Netanyahu's appeal to UN chief Antonio Guterres comes a day after the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, refused to withdraw from the border area despite five of its members being wounded in Israeli fire in recent days.

Heavy Israeli bombardment in northern Gaza as U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon are hit again

"Mr Secretary General, get the UNIFIL forces out of harm's way. It should be done right now, immediately," Netanyahu said in a video statement issued by his office, in what were his first comments on the issue.

Mr. Netanyahu, speaking at a cabinet meeting, said Israeli forces had asked UNIFIL several times to leave but it had "met with repeated refusals" that provided a "human shield to Hezbollah terrorists."

"Your refusal to evacuate the UNIFIL soldiers makes them hostages of Hezbollah. This endangers both them and the lives of our soldiers," Mr. Netanyahu said.

"We regret the injuring of UNIFIL soldiers and we are doing everything in our power to prevent this injuring. But the simple and obvious way to ensure this is simply to get them out of the danger zone."

UNIFIL has refused to leave its positions in southern Lebanon.

"There was a unanimous decision to stay because it's important for the UN flag to still fly high in this region, and to be able to report to the Security Council," UNIFIL spokesman Andrea Tenenti told AFP in an interview on Saturday.

34 nations contributing troops to U.N. Lebanon force issue statement condemning attacks

Mr. Tenenti said Israel had asked UNIFIL to withdraw from positions "up to five kilometres (three miles) from the Blue Line" separating both countries, but the peacekeepers refused.

That would have included its 29 positions in Lebanon's south.

UNIFIL, a mission of about 9,500 troops of various nationalities that was created in 1978, is tasked with monitoring a ceasefire that ended a 33-day war in 2006 between Israel and Hezbollah.

Forty nations that contribute to the peacekeeping force in Lebanon said on Saturday that they "strongly condemn recent attacks" on the peacekeepers.

"Such actions must stop immediately and should be adequately investigated," said the joint statement, posted on X by the Polish UN mission and signed by nations including leading contributors Indonesia, Italy and India.

Published - October 13, 2024 05:15 pm IST

Related Topics

Israel-Palestine Conflict / Israel / Lebanon

