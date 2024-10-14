ADVERTISEMENT

Netanyahu says will 'mercilessly strike' Hezbollah, after deadly attack

Published - October 14, 2024 10:25 pm IST - Jerusalem

Hezbollah fighters fired a “big rocket salvo” at north Israeli town of Safed, the group said in a statement, adding it was “in defence of Lebanon”

AFP

A boy rides his bicycle past a sticker depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Yom Kippur, the Jewish day of atonement and the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza and the hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in Tel Aviv, Israel October 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (October 14, 2024) vowed to strike Hezbollah without mercy following a deadly drone strike on a military base in Israel, and retaliation would extend to targets in Beirut.

"We will continue to mercilessly strike Hezbollah in all parts of Lebanon, including Beirut. All this according to operational considerations. We have proven it recently and we will continue to prove it in the days to come," he said while visiting the military base hit by a Hezbollah drone on Sunday night.

Israeli strike on hospital tent camp in Gaza kills 4 and ignites a fire that burns dozens

Hezbollah said it launched a barrage of rockets at the north Israeli town of Safed on Monday (October 14, 2024), more than three weeks after Israel intensified its air campaign on the Iran-backed group in Lebanon.

Hezbollah fighters fired a “big rocket salvo” at Safed, the group said in a statement, adding it was “in defence of Lebanon” and in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanese “cities, villages and civilians”.

