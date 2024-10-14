Netanyahu says will 'mercilessly strike' Hezbollah, after deadly attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (October 14, 2024) vowed to strike Hezbollah without mercy following a deadly drone strike on a military base in Israel, and retaliation would extend to targets in Beirut.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We will continue to mercilessly strike Hezbollah in all parts of Lebanon, including Beirut. All this according to operational considerations. We have proven it recently and we will continue to prove it in the days to come," he said while visiting the military base hit by a Hezbollah drone on Sunday night.

Hezbollah said it launched a barrage of rockets at the north Israeli town of Safed on Monday (October 14, 2024), more than three weeks after Israel intensified its air campaign on the Iran-backed group in Lebanon.

Hezbollah fighters fired a “big rocket salvo” at Safed, the group said in a statement, adding it was “in defence of Lebanon” and in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanese “cities, villages and civilians”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.