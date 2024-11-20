 />
Netanyahu says Israel offering $5 million reward for each Gaza hostage freed

Mr. Netanyahu underlined that one of Israel's war aims remained that "Hamas does not rule in Gaza

Updated - November 20, 2024 12:28 pm IST - Jerusalem

AFP
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses lawmakers in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses lawmakers in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem. | Photo Credit: AP

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday (November 20, 2024) that Israel was offering a reward of $5 million to anybody who brings out a hostage held in Gaza.

"Anybody who brings out a hostage will find with us a secure way for them and their family to leave" Gaza, Mr. Netanyahu said in a video filmed inside the Palestinian territory, according to his office.

"We will also give them a reward of $5 million for each hostage."

Wearing a helmet and a bullet-proof jacket, Mr. Netanyahu spoke with his back to the Mediterranean in the Netzarim Corridor, Israel's main military supply route which carves the Gaza Strip in two just south of Gaza City.

"Anyone who dares to harm our hostages is considered dead— we will pursue you and we will catch up with you," he said.

Accompanied by Defence Minister Israel Katz, Mr. Netanyahu underlined that one of Israel's war aims remained that "Hamas does not rule in Gaza".

"We are also making efforts to locate the hostages and bring them home. We won't give up. We will continue until we've found them all, alive or dead."

During Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack which triggered the war in Gaza, militants took 251 hostages. Of those, 97 are still held in Gaza, including 34 who have been confirmed dead.

Published - November 20, 2024 11:56 am IST

World / Israel-Palestine Conflict / Israel

