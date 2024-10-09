ADVERTISEMENT

Netanyahu says Israel has 'taken out' Hassan Nasrallah's successors

Published - October 09, 2024 05:28 am IST - JERUSALEM

A Hezbollah official said on Sunday that Israel was obstructing search and rescue efforts in an area where Nasrallah's potential successor Hashem Safieddine is thought to have been when Israel bombed Beirut's southern suburbs

Reuters

Smoke billows over Beirut southern suburbs after a strike, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Sin El Fil, Lebanon October 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Israeli forces have killed the would-be successors of late Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday, without naming them.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have degraded Hezbollah's capabilities. We took out thousands of terrorists, including Nasrallah himself and Nasrallah's replacement, and the replacement of the replacement," Mr. Netanyahu said in a pre-recorded video message.

Israeli military says it killed senior Hezbollah commander in Beirut strike

Mr. Netanyahu did not identify by name Nasrallah's replacement that he claimed Israel had killed.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Hezbollah official said on Sunday that Israel was obstructing search and rescue efforts in an area where Nasrallah's potential successor Hashem Safieddine is thought to have been when Israel bombed Beirut's southern suburbs on Thursday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Israel killed Nasrallah in a September air strike on Beirut.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Nasrallah's replacement had probably been "eliminated".

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Hashem Safieddine, Hezbollah’s possible new leader?

It was not immediately clear who Netanyahu meant in his comments by the "replacement of the replacement".

"Today, Hezbollah is weaker than it has been for many, many years," Mr. Netanyahu said in his video message, which was directed at the people of Lebanon.

Hezbollah began firing rockets into Israel last Oct. 8, a day after Hamas Palestinian militants attacked southern Israel from Gaza. Hezbollah cited solidarity with Hamas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some 60,000 Israeli citizens in the country's north have been forced to leave their homes, while Israel's stated objective is to make its northern areas safe from Hezbollah rocket fire and allow those displaced residents to return.

"Israel has a right to defend itself. Israel also has a right to win. And Israel will win," Netanyahu said.

He urged Lebanon to "take back your country" and return it to a path of peace and prosperity and take advantage of an opportunity that hasn't existed in decades.

Israel expands offensive against Hezbollah in south Lebanon

"If you don't, Hezbollah will continue to try to fight Israel from densely populated areas at your expense. It doesn't care if Lebanon is dragged into a wider war," he added. "Christians, Druze, Muslims — Sunnis and Shiites — all of you are suffering because of Hezbollah's futile war against Israel.

"Don't let these terrorists destroy your future any more than they've already done," Netanyahu added. "You have an opportunity to save Lebanon before it falls into the abyss of a long war that will lead to destruction and suffering like we see in Gaza. It doesn't have to be that way."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Israel / Lebanon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US