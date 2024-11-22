Netanyahu says ICC warrant against him won’t stop Israel from defending itself

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday (November 21, 2024) that an arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court over his conduct of the Gaza war would not stop him defending Israel.

"No outrageous anti-Israel decision will prevent us — and it will not prevent me — from continuing to defend our country in every way," Mr. Netanyahu said in a video statement. "We will not yield to pressure," he vowed.

The premier is accused alongside his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant of "war crimes" and "crimes against humanity" for Israel's actions in Gaza.

He described Thursday's decision as a "dark day in the history of nations".

"The International Criminal Court in The Hague, which was established to protect humanity, has today become the enemy of humanity," he said, adding that the accusations were "utterly baseless".

The current Minister of Defence of the State, Israel Kaetz called the warrant a “moral disgrace”, and said that it “serves Iran, the head of the snake, and its proxies”.

President Isaac Herzog in a statement posted on X said the warrant “ignores the plight of the 101 Israeli hostages.” “The decision has chosen the side of terror and evil over democracy and freedom, and turned the very system of justice into a human shield for Hamas’ crimes against humanity,” he added.

Israel has been fighting in Gaza since October 2023, when a cross-border attack by Hamas militants resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Its retaliatory campaign has led to the deaths of 44,056 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory's health ministry which the United Nations considers reliable.

UN agencies have warned of a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza, including possible famine, due to a lack of food and medicines.

The court said it had found "reasonable grounds" to believe Mr. Netanyahu and Mr. Gallant bore "criminal responsibility" for the war crime of starvation as a method of warfare, as well as the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts.

Mr. Netanyahu said the court was accusing Israel of "fictitious crimes", while ignoring "the real war crimes, horrific war crimes being committed against us and against many others around the world".

In addition to Mr. Netanyahu and Mr. Gallant, the court also issued an arrest warrant for Hamas military wing chief Mohammed Deif, who Israel said was killed in an air strike last July.

Hamas has never confirmed his death.

Mr. Netanyahu mocked the court's decision to issue a warrant for "the body of Mohammed Deif."

(with AFP inputs)

