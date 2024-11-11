 />
Netanyahu says he okayed Lebanon pager attacks

Hezbollah had previously blamed its arch-foe for the blasts that dealt a major blow to the Iran-backed militant group, and vowed revenge

Published - November 11, 2024 04:06 am IST - Jerusalem

AFP
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday (November 10, 2024) that he okayed a deadly September attack on Hezbollah communications devices which exploded in Lebanon. File | Photo Credit: AP

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday (November 10, 2024) that he okayed a deadly September attack on Hezbollah communications devices which exploded in Lebanon, the first time Israel has admitted involvement.

Hezbollah had previously blamed its arch-foe for the blasts that dealt a major blow to the Iran-backed militant group, and vowed revenge.

Israel urges fans to skip France-Israel football match in Paris

“Mr. Netanyahu confirmed Sunday that he greenlighted the pager operation in Lebanon,” his spokesman Omer Dostri told AFP of the attacks.

Hand-held devices used by Hezbollah operatives detonated two days in a row in supermarkets, on streets and at funerals in mid-September.

They killed nearly 40 people and wounded nearly 3,000, and preceded Israel’s ongoing military operation in Lebanon.

Hezbollah began low intensity strikes on Israel in support of Hamas following its ally’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel which triggered the Gaza war.

Strikes have intensified since war broke out in Lebanon in late September when Israel escalated its air campaign against Hezbollah and later sent ground troops into south Lebanon.

