Netanyahu rival mounts challenge

09 December 2020 22:20 IST

A leading rival of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the right-wing Likud party announced his resignation from Parliament on Wednesday as he launches a new party to challenge the premier.

Gideon Saar, an influential figure in conservative Israeli politics, had challenged Mr. Netanyahu in a Likud leadership race in December but decisively lost the primary.

With a Mr. Netanyahu-led coalition edging towards collapse, risking a fourth Israeli election in less than two years, Mr. Saar announced his break with Likud.

“I will create a new movement with the goal of replacing Netanyahu,” Mr. Saar said in a virtual press conference late on Tuesday.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr. Saar announced his formal resignation from Israel’s Parliament, the Knesset, freeing him to embark on his “candidacy for Prime Minister”.

It is not yet clear if Israelis will again head to the polls in 2021.