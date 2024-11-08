ADVERTISEMENT

Netanyahu orders rescue planes for Israeli football fans in Amsterdam

Updated - November 08, 2024 12:38 pm IST - Jerusalem

The Israel PM’s move comes after reports of fights between fans at a Europa League match involving Maccabi Tel-Aviv and Ajax.

AFP

Israeli football supporters and Dutch youth clash near Amsterdam Central station, in Amsterdam, Netherlands on November 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent two rescue planes to the Netherlands on Friday (November 8, 2024) after Israeli football fans were reportedly injured in violence in Amsterdam.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Prime Minister Netanyahu views the horrifying incident with utmost gravity and demands that the Dutch government and security forces take vigorous and swift action against the rioters, and ensure the safety of our citizens," his office said in a statement.

The Prime Minister's office did not say what led to the "very violent incident against Israeli citizens", but Dutch media AT5 reported that fights broke out Thursday (November 7) night between fans at a Europa League match involving Maccabi Tel-Aviv and Ajax.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report said numerous fights, as well as acts of vandalism, had occurred in the city centre.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"A large number of mobile unit vehicles are present and reinforcements have also been called in," it said.

The Israeli embassy in the United States said "hundreds" of Maccabi fans were "ambushed and attacked in Amsterdam tonight as they left the stadium following a game".

ADVERTISEMENT

In its post on social media platform X, the embassy blamed the incident on a "mob who targeted innocent Israelis".

A Dutch police spokesperson told ANP news agency that 57 people had been arrested.

Israel's new Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said in a statement that he had requested the Dutch government's assistance in ensuring Israeli citizens' safe exit from their hotels to the airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Images on AT5 showed Dutch police escorting fans back to their hotels.

On Thursday, Amsterdam police said on social media that they were being particularly vigilant in the wake of several incidents, including the tearing down of a Palestinian flag from a building.

A pro-Palestinian rally demonstrating against the Israeli football club's visit was initially scheduled to take place near the stadium but was relocated by the Amsterdam city council for security reasons.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US