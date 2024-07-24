Netanyahu looks to boost U.S. support in a speech to Congress but faces protests and lawmaker boycotts

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks before Congress on July 24 in hopes of bolstering U.S. support for continuing Israel’s offensives against Hamas and other adversaries. But boycotts of his appearance by some Democratic lawmakers and expected protests outside are highlighting how his hard-line government's conduct of the devastating war in Gaza is opening fissures in longstanding American support for his country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Netanyahu is assured a warm welcome from Republican lawmakers who arranged his speech in the House chamber, an appearance making him the first foreign leader to address a joint meeting of Congress four times, surpassing Winston Churchill.

Many Democrats and political independent Bernie Sanders plan to boycott Mr. Netanyahu's appearance. But the most notable absence will be behind him: Vice President Kamala Harris, who serves as President of the Senate and traditionally would sit behind whatever dignitary is speaking, says a long-scheduled trip will keep her away on Wednesday. And the next Democrat in line, Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, is declining to attend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Republicans targeted the absence of Ms. Harris, the new Democratic front-runner for the presidency, as a sign of disloyalty to an ally. However, former President Donald Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance, said campaigning would also make him a no-show for the Israeli leader's speech.

And outside the Capitol, demonstrators angry over the deaths of nearly 40,000 Palestinians, or over Mr. Netanyahu's inability to free Israeli and American hostages taken by Hamas and other militants in the first hours of the Israel-Hamas war, are promising massive protests.

In anticipation, House Speaker Mike Johnson warned of a “zero-tolerance policy” for any signs of disturbances in the Capitol building. “It is our tradition to acknowledge every guest speaker’s right to free expression even if we disagree with their viewpoint,” the Louisiana Republican wrote to members on July 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Johnson arranged the address, an honour that marks both the two countries’ historically warm bonds and the political weight that support for Israel has long carried in U.S. politics. But the attention for the visit has been diminished some by American political turmoil of recent weeks, including the assassination attempt against Mr. Trump and President Joe Biden’s decision not to seek another term.

Mr. Netanyahu hopes to project the image of a tough, respected statesman for an increasingly critical domestic audience back home in Israel. That may be difficult given the wide division among Americans over Netanyahu’s conduct of the war.

Many Democrats who support Israel but have been critical of Netanyahu see the address as a Republican effort to cast itself as the party most loyal to Israel and to provide the prime minister with a much-needed political reprieve.

“I don’t know all the motivations for Speaker Johnson initiating the invitation but clearly he wanted to throw a political lifeline to Netanyahu whose popularity is very low in Israel right now,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen, among the dozens of Democrats set to boycott, said on July 23.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.