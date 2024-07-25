Netanyahu gives fiery speech to U.S. Congress, seeking support for war in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended Israel's ongoing war in Gaza and condemned American protesters in a scathing speech to the U.S. Congress on July 24, which triggered boycotts by many top Democratic lawmakers and drew thousands of protesters to the Capitol to condemn the war in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis it has created.

Nine months into the war in Gaza, Mr. Netanyahu vowed to press on with the war until “total victory.” He also sought to bolster U.S. support for his country's fight against Hamas and other Iran-backed armed groups, and bitterly condemned widespread opposition in the United States to the war.

“America and Israel must stand together. When we stand together something really simple happens: we win, they lose.” said Mr. Netanyahu, who wore a yellow pin expressing solidarity with the Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Mr. Netanyahu's speech quickly took on a darker tone as he defended his country but also derided those protesting the war, gesturing to demonstrations happening as he spoke on the streets outside the U.S. Capitol, as “useful idiots” for Israel's adversaries.

He drew shouts of applause from many in Congress, but also silence from leading Democrats who declined to stand and cheer.

Freed former hostages of Hamas and families of hostages listened in the House chamber as Mr. Netanyahu spoke. Lawmakers of both parties rose repeatedly to applaud the Israeli leader, while security escorted out protesters in the gallery who rose to display T-shirts with slogans demanding that leaders close a deal for a ceasefire and the release of all hostages.

A weeping Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, held a sign in the House chamber that says “war criminal.”

Mr. Netanyahu accused the numerous protesters of the war in the United States of standing with the militants who he said killed babies in Hamas' attack on October 7. “These protesters that stand with them, they should be ashamed of themselves," he said.

With criticism against him rising in Israel, too, Mr. Netanyahu also aims to portray himself as a statesman respected by Israel's most important ally. That task is complicated by Americans' increasingly divided views on Israel and the war, which has emerged as a key issue in the U.S. presidential election.

Tall steel barriers ringed the Capitol Wednesday, and police deployed pepper spray as thousands of protesters rallied near the Capitol, denouncing Mr. Netanyahu as a “war criminal” and calling for a ceasefire.

Mr. Netanyahu received a warm welcome from House Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republican lawmakers who arranged his speech in the House chamber. “Today and every day, America must stand shoulder to shoulder with Israel,” Mr. Johnson said shortly before Mr. Netanyahu began speaking. He received a bipartisan standing ovation.

Noa Argamani, an Israeli hostage who was freed in a rescue mission in Gaza, was in attendance.

The appearance makes Mr. Netanyahu the first foreign leader to address a joint meeting of Congress four times, surpassing Winston Churchill.

More than 50 Democrats and political independent Bernie Sanders boycotted Mr. Netanyahu's speech. The most notable absence was right behind him: Vice President Kamala Harris, who serves as president of the Senate, said a long-scheduled trip kept her from attending.

Mr. Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden and Ms. Harris on Thursday, and with Donald Trump on Friday.

