International

Netanyahu ex-ally nominates himself to be next Israel Prime Minister

Israeli politician Naftali Bennett. | Photo Credit: AP
PTI Jerusalem 05 April 2021 16:40 IST
Updated: 05 April 2021 16:40 IST

Naftali Bennett’s Yamina party nominated him to form the next government in consultations with Israel’s president on Monday.

A former right-wing ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has recommended himself as the next prime minister, deepening Israel’s political deadlock.

Naftali Bennett’s Yamina party nominated him to form the next government in consultations with Israel’s president on Monday.

Advertising
Advertising

Mr. Yamina had been in a position to serve as a kingmaker between the two major blocs of supporters and opponents of Netanyahu. But instead, it declined to take sides.

Mr. Yamina has just seven seats in parliament, making it a long shot to be able to form a governing coalition. Bennett is hoping he can become a consensus candidate who can bridge the deep divides between the rival factions.

Comments
More In International
Israel
Read more...