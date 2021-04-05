Netanyahu back in court as parties weigh in on his fate

Jerusalem

05 April 2021 12:39 IST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appeared in court for the resumption of his corruption trial.

The evidentiary phase of the trial begins on Monday as Israel’s political parties meet with the President to weigh in on who should form the next government following last month’s inconclusive elections.

The March 23 vote was largely a referendum on Mr. Netanyahu but produced no clear verdict.

Israel’s longest-serving Prime Minister faces charges of accepting bribes, fraud and breach of trust in three long-running corruption cases. He has dismissed the allegations as a “witch hunt” by hostile media and law enforcement.