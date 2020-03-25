International

Netanyahu ally resigns as Speaker

File photo of Israel Parliament (Knesset) Speaker Yuli Edelstein.

The resignation clears the way for a vote that could see him replaced by an opponent of the embattled premier.

Israel’s parliamentary Speaker, an ally of Benjamin Netanyahu, resigned on Wednesday, clearing the way for a vote that could see him replaced by an opponent of the embattled premier.

Yuli Edelstein, a member of Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party, had refused to schedule a Speakership vote until a new government was formed, but stood down after the Supreme Court set a Wednesday deadline for the vote to take place.

“The court ruling constitutes crude and arrogant intervention of the judiciary in the matters of the elected legislature,” Mr. Edelstein said.

“I won’t allow Israel to descend into anarchy. I won’t lend a hand to civil war,” he said as the court’s deadline approached.

“I hereby resign from my position as Knesset Speaker.”

The announcement could pave the way for the opposition, led by the centrist Blue and White party, to take control of the legislative agenda.

It also came after a year of political turmoil that has seen three inconclusive elections.

