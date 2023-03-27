ADVERTISEMENT

Netanyahu has agreed to delay Israel judicial overhaul until next parliament session, says ally

March 27, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - JERUSALEM

The legislation would be pushed to the next session of Israeli parliament in order to "pass the reform through dialogue"

Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, amid demonstrations after he dismissed the defence minister as his nationalist coalition government presses on with its judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem, on March 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will delay the process for discussions on the controversial planned judicial overhaul to next month, a statement from the far-right and coalition member party Jewish Power said on Monday.

The legislation would be pushed to the next session of Israeli parliament in order to "pass the reform through dialogue," the statement said.

“I agreed to remove the veto to reject the legislation in exchange for a commitment by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the legisltaion would be submitted to the Knesset for approval in the next session,” Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Parliament will go on recess next week for the Passover holiday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Israel

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US