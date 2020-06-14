Nepal’s upper house to clear amendment on new map in four days

NEW DELHI

Nepal's new map that claims the disputed Kalapani region, is likely to complete the legislative process within the next four days. Rajendra Phuyal, Secretary of the National Assembly secretariat tabled the Second Constitution Amendment Bill, 2077 (Vikram Sambat) on Sunday when the bill was cleared unanimously for discussion.

Minister of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Shiva Maya Tumbahamphe introduced the bill and sought the support of the 59-member National Assembly. Mr. Phuyal announced after the proceedings that the House will vote on the Amendment in four days, indicating that the bill could be passed as early as on Tuesday.

The decision of the Upper House comes a day after the Pratinidhi Sabha or House of Representatives voted unanimously in favour of adopting the new map that claims part of Indian territory in Uttarakhand. The passing of the bill is expected to be a smooth affair as the ruling Nepal Communist Party holds 50 of the 59 seats in the house. Other seats of the house are held by the Nepali Congress and the newly formed Janata Samajvadi Party-Nepal.

Given the precedence of the unanimous support that the bill received in the 275-member Pratinidhi Sabha on Saturday, the proposal is expected to be passed quickly in the upper house. After the voting in the upper house, the amendment will be sent to President for clearance, following which it will be formally part of the Constitution of Nepal.