ADVERTISEMENT

Nepal’s Sherpa guide regains title for most climbs of Mount Everest after 27th trip

May 17, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST - Kathmandu

Sherpa guide, Kami Rita, first scaled the Everest in 1994, and has made the climb almost every year since then

AP

In this picture taken on May 2, 2021, Nepal’s mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa poses for a picture during an interview with AFP at the Everest base camp in the Mount Everest region of Solukhumbu district. | Photo Credit: AFP

One of the greatest mountain guides regained his title for the most climbs of Mount Everest after scaling the peak for the 27th time on May 17, just three days after a fellow Sherpa climber had equalled his previous record.

Kami Rita, 53, reached the 8,849-metre (29,032-foot) summit guiding a group of climbers on the world’s highest mountain, and was safe and in good health, said Mingma Sherpa of the Kathmandu-based Seven Summit Treks.

A fellow Nepali Sherpa guide, Pasang Dawa, scaled the peak on May 14 for the 26th time, equalling Mr. Kami Rita’s record last year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Why It Matters | People are leaving behind more than plastic on Mt Everest 

The season’s first wave of climbers reached the summit over the weekend as Sherpa guides fixed ropes and made paths for the hundreds who will attempt to scale the peak over the remaining days of May.

May is the best month to climb Everest since it has the best weather conditions. There are generally only a few windows with good weather on the highest section of the mountain in May that enable climbers to reach the summit.

After the end of May, the weather on the mountain deteriorates, and climbing becomes dangerous.

Climbers generally reach the Everest base camp in April and spend weeks acclimatising to the high altitude, rough terrain, and thin air before they go up the summit.

By the first or second week of May, they are usually making attempts for the summit. This year’s climbing, however, was slightly delayed after three Sherpa climbers fell into a deep crevasse on a treacherous section of the mountain in April.

Rescuers have not been able to find them.

A rush for the summit is expected in the next couple of weeks. Nepalese authorities have issued nearly 470 permits for Everest this spring.

Mr. Kami Rita first scaled Everest in 1994 and has been making the trip nearly every year since then.

He is one of many Sherpa guides whose expertise and skills are vital to the safety and success of foreign climbers who seek to stand on top of the mountain every year.

His father was among the first Sherpa guides. In addition to his Everest climbs Mr. Kami Rita has scaled several other peaks among the world’s highest, including K-2, Cho-Oyu, Manaslu, and Lhotse.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US