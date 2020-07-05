Nepal’s ruling party in grave crisis: PM Oli to Cabinet ministers

Kathmandu

05 July 2020 16:41 IST

Mr. Oli, at an emergency meeting of the Cabinet at his official residence, told the Ministers that some of the party members we re also trying to remove President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

Facing growing demand for his resignation, Nepal’s embattled Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has said that the ruling Communist party is facing a grave crisis, indicating that it may split soon, according to a media report on July 5.

Mr. Oli, at an emergency meeting of the Cabinet at his official residence, told the Ministers that some of the party members we re also trying to remove President Bidya Devi Bhandari from power, My Republica newspaper quoted a senior leader as saying.

“Now, conspiracies are being hatched to remove me from the post of Prime Minister and party chairman,” Mr. Oli said on July 4, adding that he would not let it happen.

The ruling party is facing a grave crisis, Mr. Oli said.

After Mr. Oli’s remarks about the conspiracy to impeach the President, three former Prime Ministers — Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, Madhav Nepal and Jhanalanth Khanal — met Ms. Bhandari and clarified that the rumour about the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) leaders trying to remove her from office were untrue, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Meeting postponed

On July 4, a crucial meeting of the NCP’s 45-member powerful Standing Committee, to decide the political future of Mr. Oli was postponed until July 6, to allow more time for the top leadership to iron out their differences over his style of functioning and anti-India statements.

During the Cabinet meeting, a defiant Mr. Oli said that he could not be forced to accept the party’s Standing Committee decision.

He also urged the Ministers to make their position clear regarding their support to him.

“I had to make a quick decision to prorogue the Budget session of Parliament last week after coming to know that some of our party members were hatching a conspiracy to register an impeachment motion against the President at Parliament,” Mr. Oli told the Ministers.

Surya Thapa, the Prime Minister’s press aide, said that the Prime Minister had invited the Ministers to share with thm the latest political developments in the country.

Prior to the meeting, Mr. Oli held a one-on-one meeting with President Bhandari at her office in Maharajgunj.

Mr. Oli’s statement comes at a time when the intra-party rift in the NCP is at its peak after majority of the party’s Standing Committee members and Central Secretariat members demanded his immediate resignation from the post of Prime Minister and party chairman, accusing the government of failing to live up to the people’s expectations.

He has accused NCP executive chairman, Mr. Prachanda, of non-cooperation in running the government while Mr. Prachanda is accusing Mr. Oli of imposing hegemony in the party.

Prime Minister Oli, 68, last week claimed that there have been various kinds of activities in the “embassies and hotels” to remove him from power.

After map was redrawn

He said some Nepalese leaders were also involved in the plot after his government redrew the country’s political map by incorporating three strategically-key Indian territories — Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura.

Raising baseless accusations against India and leaders of own party was not appropriate for the Prime Minister, a senior leader of the party quoted Mr. Prachanda as saying during the Standing Committee meeting last week.

Mr. Prachanda has time and again spoken about the lack of coordination between the government and the party and he was pressing for a one-man one-position system to be followed by the NCP.

The differences between the two factions of the NCP — one led by Mr. Oli and the other led by Mr. Prachanda — intensified after the Prime Minister unilaterally decided to prorogue the Budget session of the Parliament last week.

In May 2018, when Mr. Oli and Mr. Dahal announced formation of the Nepal Communist Party, they had reached a gentleman’s agreement to lead the government in turn, two-and-a-half years each.

But according to the November 2019 agreement, Mr. Oli would lead the government for the full five-year term and Mr. Dahal would run the party as executive chairman.

Mr. Dahal has maintained that Mr. Oli failed to uphold the spirit of the November 2019 agreement, hence he should abide by the May 2018 gentleman’s agreement, making way for him to lead the government.