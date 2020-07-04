International

Nepal’s ruling Communist party meet to decide PM Oli’s fate deferred

K.P. Sharma Oli

Top leaders of Nepal Communist Party have demanded Prime Minister Oli’s resignation over his recent anti-India remarks

Nepal’s ruling communist party’s crucial Standing Committee meeting to decide Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli’s future has been postponed until Monday, according to an official announcement.

Prime Minister’s press advisor Surya Thapa said that the meeting was postponed until Monday as the top leaders of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) required more time to forge an understanding on the outstanding issues.

The crucial meeting of the NCP’s 45-member Standing Committee, the most powerful body of the party, was scheduled to be held on Saturday.

Top NCP leaders have demanded Prime Minister Oli’s resignation, saying his recent anti-India remarks were “neither politically correct nor diplomatically appropriate.”

