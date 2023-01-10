Nepal’s newly-appointed PM ‘Prachanda’ wins vote of confidence in House of Representatives

January 10, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - Kathmandu

Nepal's newly-appointed Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Tuesday won the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives.

The 68-year-old CPN-Maoist Centre leader was sworn in as the Prime Minister for the third time on December 26 last year after he dramatically walked out of the pre-poll alliance led by the Nepali Congress and joined hands with Opposition leader K.P. Sharma Oli.

Out of the 270 members in the House of Representatives (HoR) present during the voting, 268 voted in favour of Prime Minister ‘Prachanda’, while 2 voted against him.

Pashupati Shamsher J.B. Rana, the senior-most member of the House, who chaired the meeting, said that the HoR passed the vote of confidence proposal moved by Mr. ‘Prachanda’.

Mr. Rana, who chaired the meeting did not vote, while four other lawmakers were absent.

Mr. ‘Prachanda’ needed only 138 votes in the 275-member Parliament to continue his term as the Prime Minister.

