Nepal's Lamichhane found guilty of rape

The 23-year-old has been the face of cricket in Nepal and was the only player from the country to take part in prominent Twenty20 leagues across the world

December 30, 2023 10:23 am | Updated 10:23 am IST - KATHMANDU

Reuters
Nepali cricket star Sandeep Lamichhane was on December 29, 2023 convicted of raping a 17-year-old girl after a long and repeatedly delayed trial that had left him free to continue his sporting career.

Nepali cricket star Sandeep Lamichhane was on December 29, 2023 convicted of raping a 17-year-old girl after a long and repeatedly delayed trial that had left him free to continue his sporting career. | Photo Credit: AFP

A court in Nepal found the Himalayan nation's highest profile cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane guilty of raping a teenage girl and fixed January 10 for sentencing.

The 23-year-old has been the face of cricket in Nepal and was the only player from the country to take part in prominent Twenty20 leagues across the world.

He was suspended as Nepal's captain last year and taken into custody after police issued an arrest warrant for him over the assault in 2022. He was later released on bail.

Lamichhane could face up to 10 years in jail. His lawyers said he would appeal the verdict to a higher court.

"We did not expect this judgement... we are frustrated," lawyer Sabita Bhandari Baral told Reuters about Friday's verdict by the Kathmandu district court.

"We'll definitely appeal," she said.

