Nepal’s archaeologists to study possible Ramayana site

Nepal’s Department of Archaeology is holding cross-ministerial meetings to explore an archaeological site in Thori near the border town of Birgunj, officials in Kathmandu have said.

The development comes four days after Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli said the real birthplace of Lord Ram is located in Thori village around Birgunj, a major border town.

Thori is known to have a cluster of ancient Hindu religious sites that draw pilgrims from different parts of Nepal.

“The department has been holding several meetings with different ministries to discuss the possibility of starting archaeological studies in Thori”, Ram Bahadur Kunwar, spokesperson for the Department of Archaeology, was quoted by a news outlet as saying.

Nepalese historian Jagman Gurung, in a TV interview, said that according to the geographical descriptions in Valmiki’s Ramayana, it appears that Lord Ram’s Ayodhya was located nearer to Janakpur. “The travel time in a chariot from India's Ayodhya to Janakpur is around seven days. But Ramayana says Ram arrived in Janakpur [of Nepal] in a day. Is it possible?”, he said, adding that the location of the ancient city of Ayodhya required to be studied further.

Mr. Oli’s remarks have drawn strong reaction from Indian civil society, including former parliamentarian Karan Singh, who termed the claim bizarre.

Nepal’s foreign ministry claimed that Mr. Oli’s comments were not aimed to hurt anyone’s sentiment.

On Thursday, India, in response to Mr Oli’s claim, said the world was aware of India’s deep cultural heritage.

Nepal embassy’s plea

The Nepal embassy here has taken up the safety and security of Nepalese citizens in Uttar Pradesh after a group of miscreants assaulted a Nepalese person and posted a video online. It showed a group of youngsters chanting anti-Oli slogans while shaving the head of a person.

Nepal’s ambassador Nilambar Acharya said through his social media account, “We are holding discussion with the government of Uttar Pradesh”.

The video, which came on Nepali social media accounts, has drawn strong response, with people seeking protection for the Nepalese in India, especially in view of a strong social media campaign against Mr. Oli and Nepalese who reside in India.