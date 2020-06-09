Nepali police clash with lockdown demonstrators

Police fired water cannon at about 500 people who staged a demonstration in Kathmandu on Tuesday against the Nepali government’s handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.
Protesters, carrying banners reading “enough is enough”, demanded better testing and quarantine facilities for returning migrant workers and greater transparency in government spending.
Ten demonstrators who gathered near the Prime Minister’s residence were arrested, police said.
Nepal imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 24 when the country had two confirmed infections. The number of cases currently stands at 3,762 with 14 deaths.
“The economy is in shambles, the government has pushed our health and the health system in crisis and they have been ineffective and incapable,” Jagannath Lamichhane, a mental health expert said.
