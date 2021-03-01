Nepal President summons lower house session on March 7

Nepal's President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Monday summoned the session of the House of Representatives on March 7, days after the apex court reinstated the lower house in a landmark verdict.
President Bhandari called for the commencement of House on recommendation of Government of Nepal, in accordance with Article 93 (1) of the Constitution of Nepal, according to a notice issued by the President’s Office on Monday.
As per the notice, the 275-member lower house will begin at 4:00 p.m. on the slated date.
The presidential order to summon the House meeting follows the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s move to dissolve the House on December 20.
A five-member constitutional bench led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher last week annulled the Mr Oli government's "unconstitutional" decision to dissolve the lower house of Parliament.
The court had ordered the government to summon the House session within the next 13 days.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath