Nepal President Paudel to be flown to AIIMS-Delhi for medical treatment

April 19, 2023 09:43 am | Updated 10:07 am IST - Kathmandu

Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel will be airlifted to India on April 19 for treatment after he was admitted to a hospital here for the second time within a month after he complained of shortness of breath, his press aide said.

Mr. Paudel (78) was admitted to TU Teaching Hospital here on Tuesday.

President Paudel will undergo treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS), New Delhi, the aide was quoted as saying by the Kathmandu Post newspaper.

Kiran Pokharel, the press adviser to the President, told the Post, that the President will be medevacked to India in an air ambulance at 9:30 am.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Purna Bahadur Khadka, among other leaders, visited him to inquire about his health condition.

Last week, the President complained of pain in his stomach.

A Cabinet meeting on Tuesday decided to deploy a team of government officials, led by the health secretary, to facilitate his treatment. The team will assess the nature of the President’s illness and report to the government, a Minister said.

Further decisions on the President’s treatment will be taken after the team submits its report.

Mr. Paudel of the Nepali Congress was elected as the new President of Nepal last month, in a relief to the fragile coalition government headed by Prime Minister Prachanda'.

Paudel, a common candidate of the eight-party alliance that included the Nepali Congress and Prime Minister 'Prachanda'-led CPN (Maoist Center), received the vote of 214 lawmakers of Parliament and 352 provincial assembly members.

