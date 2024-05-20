ADVERTISEMENT

Nepal PM Prachanda wins vote of confidence in Parliament

Published - May 20, 2024 01:48 pm IST - Kathmandu

The main Opposition Nepali Congress boycotted the voting process and chanted slogans against Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane, accused of misappropriation of cooperative funds

Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Monday won a vote of confidence in Parliament, the fourth within 18 months of taking office, amidst sloganeering by the main Opposition Nepali Congress that abstained from the voting.

Mr. Prachanda, 69, a former guerilla leader from the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) — the third largest party in the House of Representatives (HoR) — received 157 votes in the 275-member House of Representatives.

In total, 158 lawmakers took part in the voting. The main Opposition Nepali Congress boycotted the voting process and chanted slogans against Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane, accused of misappropriation of cooperative funds, leading to the delay in the session. One HoR member remained neutral.

Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire announced that Mr. Prachanda had won the floor test as he got a majority in the Parliament.

The vote comes days after one of the coalition partners, Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP), withdrew its support last week for his government while quitting the coalition government.  

Also read: Nepal politics, past, present, and future 

The government required at least 138 votes to win the vote of trust.  

Earlier, the voting had to be delayed due to obstructions caused by the Nepali Congress, which has been demanding the formation of a Parliamentary probe committee to investigate Mr. Lamichhane’s alleged involvement in the scam.  

This was the fourth time that Mr. Prachanda sought a vote of confidence in the House in less since he assumed prime ministership in December 2022.

According to constitutional provisions, a Prime Minister has to take a vote of confidence after an ally withdraws support to the ruling coalition.  

Earlier on March 13, Prime Minister Dahal won his third consecutive vote of confidence.

Last year, Mr. Prachanda faced a floor test after former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli-led CPN-UML withdrew its support to the Prachanda-led government following a rift over backing the main opposition party’s candidate for the presidential poll.

Related Topics

Nepal

