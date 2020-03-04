Nepal PM Oli undergoes second kidney transplant

Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli successfully underwent his second kidney transplant surgery at a hospital in Kathmandu on Wednesday.

The 68-year-old Prime Minister’s condition was stable and kept under medical supervision at a post-operative ward in the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) in Kathmandu, his Press Advisor Surya Thapa said.

“Oli underwent a renal transplant today. The surgery has been successful,” said Dr. Arun Sayami from TUTH. Mr. Oli’s niece Samikshya Sangraula donated one of her kidneys to the Prime Minister.

The conditions of Mr. Oli and the kidney donor are normal, doctors said. A team of doctors, led by Dr. Prem Raj Gyawali, a consultant urologist and kidney transplant surgeon performed the renal transplant, which took five hours to complete.

Mr. Oli, who is also the chairman of the ruling Nepal Communist Party, was hospitalised on Monday.

He underwent dialysis on Tuesday to remove toxins ahead of the transplant. This was Mr. Oli’s second kidney transplant. The first one was performed in India in 2007, after both his kidneys failed.

He has been visiting hospitals abroad for health check-up ever since. Mr. Oli also underwent an appendicitis surgery in November last year.