Nepal pledges to safeguard use of its territory against neighbours

“The Nepali territory will not be allowed to be used for any activities against its neighbours,” Nepali Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak said on Monday (August 12, 2024), assuring India that no such activity against the neighbouring country would be entertained by the Himalayan nation.

“The Minister gave this assurance during his meeting with India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who paid a courtesy call on him to discuss matters of bilateral interest and concerns,” a Home Ministry statement said.

"Acknowledging India as Nepal's important partner in security, infrastructure, energy, and water resources sectors, the Home Minister Lekhak expressed gratitude to India for its contributions to the enhancement of competency of Nepal's security forces and the infrastructure development," the statement said.

On the occasion, the Home Minister pledged that no activities against the neighbouring countries would be entertained in the Nepali territory.

"Nepal's territory will not be allowed to be used for any activities against its neighbours," the statement quoted the Minister as telling the foreign secretary.

Underscoring the need for scaling up cooperation and collaboration between the two countries to combat cross-border crime including drug smuggling, Mr. Lekhak assured full security to Indians in Nepal.

Responding to this, the Foreign Secretary mentioned "the support and cooperation from India for effective management of borders, combating trans-border crimes, and ensuring the security of the citizens of both countries", the statement said.

"The Government of India is committed to lending its support regarding strengthening Nepal's security and immigration administration," it said.

Mr. Misri on Monday (August 12, 2024) met his Nepalese counterpart Sewa Lamsal and other senior political leaders of the Himalayan nation and discussed the steady growth of bilateral ties and ways to take it forward.

Mr. Misri's two-day visit is the first by the Indian foreign secretary to Nepal after the formation of the new government led by Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli last month.

Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri called on Hon'ble Foreign Minister of Nepal Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba @Arzuranadeuba.

Discussed bilateral matters of mutual interest & ways to further strengthen 🇮🇳🇳🇵bilateral cooperation across all sectors. pic.twitter.com/Dp0iGK6eLD — IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) August 12, 2024

Mr. Misri also called on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Bishnu Prasad Paudel at his office in Singha Durbar. Continuing his high-level engagements, Mr. Misri also called on Foreign Minister Dr Arzu Rana Deuba and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

On Sunday (August 11, 2024), Mr. Misri met with Nepal's top leadership, including Prime Minister Oli and discussed ways to advance bilateral cooperation in various sectors with the Himalayan nation since the formation of a new government here.

Mr. Misri also attended a reception hosted by Lamsal before leaving Kathmandu upon completion of his two-day official visit to Nepal.