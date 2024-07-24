GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nepal plane crash highlights: 18 passengers killed with pilot lone survivor

Nepal’s Tribhuvan International Airport at Kathmandu reopened following the deadly plane crash

Updated - July 24, 2024 06:19 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 12:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nepal army personnel stand next to pieces of luggage retrieved after a domestic plane belonging to Saurya Airlines crashed just after taking off at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, on July 24, 2024.

Nepal army personnel stand next to pieces of luggage retrieved after a domestic plane belonging to Saurya Airlines crashed just after taking off at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, on July 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

At least 18 passengers, including a Yemeni national, and a child, were killed after a domestic plane with 19 people on board slipped off the runway and crashed on July 24 while trying to take off from the airport serving Nepal’s capital Kathmandu.

The pilot has injuries to his eyes but his life is not in any danger, said a doctor at Kathmandu Medical College Hospital

Timeline | Deadliest plane crashes in Nepal

A press statement issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said the Saurya Airlines domestic plane, which was scheduled to head to the resort town of Pokhara, took off at 11:11 a.m. local time from Kathmandu airport and turned right but crashed moments later in the eastern section of the airport.

Following the accident, services at the Kathmandu airport were halted briefly before being resumed, the airport authorities said.

18 killed in aircraft crash in Kathmandu
  • July 24, 2024 17:00
    Nepal’s PM, Home Minister visit crash site

    Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Home Minister Ramesh Lekh separately visited the accident site to gather details about the incident and provide necessary directives.

    Mr. Oli said he was deeply saddened by the tragic deaths in the crash and was at the site to inquire about the cause of the air crash with the Civil Aviation Authority’s officials. He urged all for patience at this hour of grief.

    - PTI

  • July 24, 2024 16:44
    Saurya Airlines technician, his wife and child perish in deadly crash

    Nepal’s aviation authority identified one of the passengers as a child named Adhiraj Sharma, who was the son of Manu Raj Sharma, a technician of Saurya Airlines.

    Sharma’s wife Priza Khatiwada and their four-year old son Adhiraj died in the crash.

    A statement issued by the airline said that Priza and her son were initially identified as employees of the company, but it was later revealed that they were passengers.

    - PTI

  • July 24, 2024 16:21
    Visuals from the rescue operation at Kathmandu airport earlier in the day
  • July 24, 2024 15:43
    History of Plane accidents and fatalities in Nepal

    Source Aviation Safety Report - 2023, Nepal.jpg

  • July 24, 2024 15:33
    Saurya Airlines aircraft reportedly crashed during a test flight

    According to local media reports, the deadly Saurya Airlines aircraft, which crashed during takeoff resulting in the death of 18 people, was on a test flight. 

    The flight, with call sign 9N-AME, was undergoing a C Check, which is a comprehensive test that a plane has to pass on a regular basis. The plane was headed to a hangar in the Pokhara International Airport for a part check-up, reported Nepali Times.

    It is unclear why a test flight was carrying so many passengers, it added. 

  • July 24, 2024 15:27
    Data | With 720 plane crash deaths in last thirty years, Nepal ranks 12 of 207 nations

    In the last three decades, over ​50 flights have crashed​ in Nepal. The country ranks 33 out of the 207 countries ordered based on the number of plane crashes between 1990 and 2023 . With 1,578 plane crashes, the U.S. leads the list, followed by Russia (464) and Canada (369). India ranks 13, with 99 crashes in the period.

    Click here to read​ a detailed data analysis on the crashes that have plagued Nepal’s aviation history

  • July 24, 2024 14:59
    ‘Engulfed by fire’: Eyewitness describe plane crash
  • July 24, 2024 14:26
    Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal releases details of fatalities in the plane crash
  • July 24, 2024 13:59
    Nepal’s Tribhuvan International Airport at Kathmandu reopens following deadly plane crash -- Reuters
  • July 24, 2024 13:56
    How did the Saurya Airlines flight crash at Kathmandu airport?

    A press statement issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said the Saurya Airlines plane had taken off at 11:11 a.m. from Kathmandu and was heading to resort town of Pokhara.

    The plane had already taken off and turned right before it crashed in the eastern section of the airport, the statement said.

    Footage from the spot showed dramatic scenes of the plane speeding down the runway before a fire breaks out with high flames and thick black smoke billowing from the wreckage.

    - Agencies

  • July 24, 2024 13:53
    Nepali authorities at the site of the plane crash in Kathmandu
  • July 24, 2024 13:28
    Nepal’s Tribhuvan International Airport -- a challenging runway for many pilots

    The Saurya Airlines aircraft which crashed today had just taken off from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport. 

    In 2019, a Bangladeshi airliner crashed at Tribhuvan airport, killing 51 people while 20 on board survived. An investigation confirmed the plane was misaligned with the runway and its pilot was disoriented and tried to land in “sheer desperation” when the plane crashed.

    In 2015, a Turkish Airlines jet landing in dense fog skidded off a slippery runway at the airport. The plane was carrying 238 people but there were no serious injuries.

    The Kathmandu airport, the main airport serving Nepal, is located inside a valley surrounded by mountains on most sides. It is considered a challenging airport for pilots and bigger planes have to come through an opening on the mountain to land. It is right next to the city. The airport is surrounded by houses and neighborhoods.

    - Agencies

  • July 24, 2024 13:09
    Who were the passengers travelling onboard the crashed Saurya Airlines flight?

    A passenger plane carrying 19 people crashed during takeoff in Kathmandu on Wednesday with the pilot surviving but “many” others aboard dead, police in the Nepali capital

    The Saurya Airlines flight was carrying two crew and 17 of the company’s staff members, Nepali police spokesman Dan Bahadur Karki told AFP.

    Eighteen Nepalis and one foreigner were aboard the flight, Gyanendra Bhul of Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority told AFP, adding he did not have any details on the latter’s nationality.

    - AFP

  • July 24, 2024 13:06
    Nepal’s Kathmandu airport temporarily shut

    Following the fatal plane crash of Saurya Airlines which killed at least 18 passengers onboard, Nepal’s Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu has temporarily shut down operations. 

    - Reuters

  • July 24, 2024 12:57
    18 bodies recovered from the crashed Saurya Airlines flight

    Police say 18 bodies have been recovered after a plane carrying 19 people slipped off the runway at a Nepal airport

    Nepal authorities inspect the wreckage of the crashed flight in Kathmandu on July 24, 2024. Photo: X/@NepalPoliceHQ

  • July 24, 2024 12:53
    Nepal’s history of fatal flights

    Nepal’s air industry has boomed in recent years, carrying goods and people between hard-to-reach areas as well as foreign trekkers and climbers.

    But it has been plagued by poor safety due to insufficient training and maintenance -- issues compounded by the mountainous republic’s treacherous geography.

    The European Union has banned all Nepali carriers from its airspace over safety concerns.

    The Himalayan country has some of the world’s trickiest runways to land on, flanked by snow-capped peaks with approaches that pose a challenge even for accomplished pilots.

    The weather can also change quickly in the mountains, creating treacherous flying conditions.

    Nepal’s last major commercial flight accident was in January 2023, when a Yeti Airlines service crashed while landing at Pokhara, killing all 72 aboard.

    That accident was Nepal’s deadliest since 1992, when all 167 people aboard a Pakistan International Airlines plane died when it crashed on approach to Kathmandu airport.

    Earlier that year a Thai Airways aircraft had crashed near the same airport, killing 113 people.

    - AFP

  • July 24, 2024 12:44
    Visuals from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal

    Smoke rises from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. State television in Nepal says a plane has slipped off the runway and crashed while trying to take off from Kathmandu airport. (AP Photo/Agniia Galdanova)

  • July 24, 2024 12:41
    18 killed in plane crash in Kathmandu

    At least 18 people onboard the ill-fated Saurya Airlines aircraft have been killed after the flight crashed upon takeoff, reported Nepal’s national news agency. 

    The domestic plane with 19 people on board slipped off the runway and crashed while trying to take off from the airport serving Nepal’s capital.

  • July 24, 2024 12:35
    Nepal police carries out rescue operations in Kathmandu
  • July 24, 2024 12:34
    Location of the plane crash in Kathmandu
  • July 24, 2024 12:33
    Plane crashes in Nepal with 19 aboard, several dead

    A passenger plane carrying 19 people crashed during takeoff in Kathmandu on Wednesday with the pilot surviving but “many” others aboard dead, police in the Nepali capital told AFP.

    The Saurya Airlines flight was carrying two crew and 17 of the company’s staff members for a test flight, Nepali police spokesman Dan Bahadur Karki told AFP.

    The plane crashed at around 11:15 am (0530 GMT), the military said in a statement, adding that the army’s quick response team had been lending assistance with rescue efforts.

    - AFP

