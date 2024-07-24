At least 18 passengers, including a Yemeni national, and a child, were killed after a domestic plane with 19 people on board slipped off the runway and crashed on July 24 while trying to take off from the airport serving Nepal’s capital Kathmandu.

The pilot has injuries to his eyes but his life is not in any danger, said a doctor at Kathmandu Medical College Hospital

A press statement issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said the Saurya Airlines domestic plane, which was scheduled to head to the resort town of Pokhara, took off at 11:11 a.m. local time from Kathmandu airport and turned right but crashed moments later in the eastern section of the airport.

Following the accident, services at the Kathmandu airport were halted briefly before being resumed, the airport authorities said.