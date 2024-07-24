GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nepal plane crash: Saurya Airlines aircraft crashes during takeoff at Kathmandu airport

The plane belongs to the domestic Saurya airline and was en route to the resort town of Pokhara. 

Updated - July 24, 2024 12:08 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 11:55 am IST - Kathmandu

PTI
Smoke rises from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. State television in Nepal says a plane has slipped off the runway and crashed while trying to take off from Kathmandu airport.

Smoke rises from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. State television in Nepal says a plane has slipped off the runway and crashed while trying to take off from Kathmandu airport. | Photo Credit: AP

 An aircraft belonging to a private airline company with 19 people on board crashed during takeoff at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

Timeline | Deadliest plane crashes in Nepal

At least 19 people, including aircrew, were aboard the Pokhara-bound Saurya Airlines plane which met with the accident at around 11 am, sources said.

The pilot of the aircraft has been taken to a hospital, a security official deployed at the airport told PTI without giving further details.

A fire that broke out from the aircraft has been put off, he added.

Police and firefighters are carrying out rescue operations at the accident site. Details about the condition of the passengers were not known.

