Nepal party concludes prolonged meeting

The prolonged meeting of the Standing Committee of the ruling Nepal Communist Party ended on Friday. The meeting was convened in July and continued ever since which makes it one of the longest discussion for the party in recent times.
“The meeting of the Nepal Communist Party Standing Committee has concluded by passing a special resolution based on the report of the task force. Disputes within the party have ended and party unity has been strengthened,” said Foreign Minister of Nepal Pradeep Kumar Gyawali.
The Standing Committee meeting was convened a month after the new map of the country was unveiled, which brought the country into a diplomatic spat with India. The map was passed unanimously by the ruling party though it failed to bridge differences between the sections of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and party co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’.
The standing committee yielded a resolution, which gave greater stability to the tenure of Prime Minister Oli, who has the assurance of the committee to execute his political responsibilities as per electoral promises. It also gave Mr. Prachanda the central authority to “convene meetings of the party and execute, control party affairs”. The 13-point resolution aims to create a smooth working condition for Prime Minister Oli, who had to deal with frequent criticism from the supporters of Mr. Prachanda in the standing committee during July.
With the meting behind him, Mr. Oli is expected to focus on Nepal's foreign relations in the coming weeks.
