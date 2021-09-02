Nepal government forms committee to study border issues with China

Kathmandu

02 September 2021 12:50 IST

The Nepal government has decided to form a committee to look into the border issues with China in the northern Himalayan region of the country.

The decision to form the committee was taken on Wednesday at a meeting of the Council of Ministers at Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba's official residence in Baluwatar.

The committee will study the problems related to the Nepal-China border from Limi Lapcha to Hilsa of Namkha rural municipality in Humla district, Government spokesperson Gyanendra Bahadur Karki said.

China had reportedly encroached on Nepali land and built nine buildings in Humla last year. A government team led by the Chief District Officer also conducted an on-site study.

Although the report is not public, the then government led by former prime minister K P Sharma Oli had dismissed reports of China's encroachment in Nepal's territory.

The new committee will consist of the officials from the Department of Survey, Nepal Police, Armed Police and border experts. It will be formed under the coordination of the Home Ministry Joint Secretary, said Mr. Karki, who is also the Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

The committee will submit the report to the Ministry of Home Affairs, he said.

However, no deadline was fixed for the committee to submit the report.