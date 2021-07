Kathmandu

12 July 2021 23:02 IST

A shipment of 1.5 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine donated by the United States arrived in Nepal on Monday, which is struggling to inoculate its population.

“Today’s delivery of the single-dose vaccine means that this single donation is enough to protect over 1.5 million people in Nepal,” U.S. Ambassador Randy Berry said.

Advertising

Advertising