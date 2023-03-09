ADVERTISEMENT

Nepal elects Ram Chandra Poudel of Nepali Congress as new President

March 09, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - Kathmandu

Ram Chandra Poudel received the vote of 214 lawmakers of Parliament and 352 Provincial Assembly members.

PTI

Ram Chandra Poudel of the Nepali Congress party waves after casting his vote for Nepal’s new President in Kathmandu | Photo Credit: AP

Ram Chandra Poudel of Nepali Congress was on March 9 elected as the third President of Nepal.

Mr. Poudel, a common candidate of eight-party alliance that included Nepali Congress and the CPN (Maoist Center), received the vote of 214 lawmakers of Parliament and 352 Provincial Assembly members.

"Hearty congratulations to my friend Ram Candra Poudelji for being elected as the President," Nepali Congress Chief Sher Bahadur Deuba tweeted.

The total number of voters for the election of the President is 882, consisting of 332 Members of the Parliament and 550 members of the Provincial Assemblies of the seven provinces.

Mr. Shaligram, the spokesperson of the Election Commission, said 518 Provincial Assembly members and 313 Members of the Federal Parliament cast their votes in the Presidential election.

This is the third Presidential election in Nepal since the country became a republic in 2008.

