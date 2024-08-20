ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly 200 people killed in Nepal due to rain-induced floods and landslides

Updated - August 20, 2024 11:34 pm IST

Published - August 20, 2024 05:04 am IST - Kathmandu:

At least 241 people have been injured in natural disaster-related incidents in the past couple of month

PTI

Partially submerged vehicles are pictured in the flooded area along the bank of the overflowing Bagmati River following heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Nearly 200 people have died in the past two months due to landslides and floods caused by incessant rain in various parts of Nepal, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the Home Ministry officials, three people died in the Kathmandu Valley, 27 people in the Koshi province, and eight people in Madhesh province as a result of natural disasters.

Similarly, 34 people died in Bagmati province and 56 in Gandaki province due to floods and landslides, they said.

Likewise, 15 people died in the Sudurpaschim province, 13 in the Karnali province, and 37 in the Lumbini province as a result of natural disasters.

At least 241 people have been injured in natural disaster-related incidents in the past couple of months, they said.

So far, 49 people have disappeared due to the natural disaster. Security personnel have been mobilised for the search operations.

Altogether, 384 houses have been inundated due to floods in different parts of the country, and nearly 5,000 people have been displaced.

Monsoon season brings heavy rains to Nepal from June to September, often triggering landslides in the mountainous Himalayan country.

