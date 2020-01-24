Nepal Communist Party wins 16 seats in National Assembly, ally RJP bags 2

The ruling Nepal Communist Party won 16 seats in National Assembly, the Upper House of Parliament, in the election held on Thursday.

Its alliance partner Rastriya Janata Party bagged the remaining two seats.

The election for 18 vacant seats of National Assembly was held in all seven provinces of Nepal. A total of 45 candidates from six political parties were in the fray.

Prominent leaders who won the election includes NCP spokesperson Narayiankaji Shrestha and leader of the party Bhagwati Neupane. Both of them were elected from the Gandaki Province.

While Shrestha defeated Nepali Congress candidate Surya Prasad Regmi, Neupane defeated Bimala Gauchan of Nepali Congress.

The National Assembly has a total strength of 59 seats.

The two-year tenure of 19 lawmakers of the National Assembly will end on March 3. One seat will be filled by the presidential appointment on recommendation of the government.

The members are elected by an electoral college comprising lawmakers from all seven provincial assemblies and representatives from local bodies.