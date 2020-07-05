Nepal Communist Party may split: Prime Minister Oli to Cabinet

05 July 2020 01:45 IST

He said he will try to prevent ‘till the last moment’

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli of Nepal on Saturday warned that the ruling Nepal Communist Party is facing a grave crisis and maintained conspiracies are being hatched against the country's top leadership. Mr. Oli delivered this message to an emergency cabinet meeting that he had convened at his official residence in Kathmandu during Saturday evning.

"Conspiracies are being hatched to remove me from the post of Prime Minister and Party Chairman. That apart, some our party members are are also trying to bring impeachment motion against President Bidhya Devi Bhandari at parliament," a cabinet minister who attended the meeting told Nepalese news outlet myRepublica. Prime Minister Oli said there is a real risk of a split in the Nepal Communist Party which he will try to prevent "till the last moment".

The specially convened cabinet meeting was held at his official residence even as the ongoing Standing Committee meeting of Nepal Communist Party where Mr Oli is facing a rebellion from at least 30 of 44 members failed to meet on Saturday. Reports suggest that the powerful organ of Nepal's ruling party will convene again on Monday when the senior members are expected to demand Mr. Oli's resignation.

Mr. Oli however told his cabinet that he is not expected to obey the decision of the Standing Committee. On certain occasions, the Nepalese leader has displayed his unwillingness to be dictated by the committee which operates as a supervisory body for the political affairs of Nepal's current government.

Prime Minister Oli has blamed former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" of creating difficulties in the smooth running of the government. Ironically, both the factions worked together last month to pass the Second Constitution Amendment which is viewed as a bold move by Mr. Oli as it granted legal status to Nepal's new map which claims parts of Indian territory in Pithoragarh district.