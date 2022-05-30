Missing Tara Air plane found crashed, 14 bodies recovered

This handout photograph released by Fishtail Air, shows the wreckage of a plane in a gorge in Sanosware in Mustang district close to the mountain town of Jomsom, west of Kathmandu, Nepal on Monday, May 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

May 30, 2022 08:03 IST

The airline issued the list of passengers which identified four Indians as Ashok Kumar Tripathy, his wife Vaibhavi Bandekar (Tripathy) and their children Dhanush and Ritika

Rescuers on Monday, May 30, 2022, pulled out 14 bodies from the wreckage of the Tara Airlines plane that crashed in Nepal‘s mountainous Mustang district with 22 people on board, including four Indians, according to a media report.

Pieces of the wreckage of the passenger plane that crashed on Sunday morning were found at 14,500ft in Sano Sware Bhir of Thasang in Mustang district in northwestern Nepal, after nearly 20 hours since the plane went missing, the Nepal Army said on Monday.

“The search and rescue troops have physically located the plane crash site. Details will be followed,” Nepal Army Spokesperson Brigadier General Narayan Silwal said on Twitter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Crash site: Sanosware, Thasang-2, Mustang,” he tweeted along with a picture of what appears to be the wreckage of the aircraft.

Also Read Fate of four Indians and 18 others unclear as rescuers locate burnt-out wreckage of missing Nepal plane

Lt Mangal Shrestha, a police inspector and a guide have already reached the site, he said.

“Other rescue team members from different agencies are trying to reach the sites using small helicopters. Every possible means to reach the site is being considered,” Brig Gen. Silwal said.

Rescuers pulled out 14 bodies from the crash site and have been scouring the area for the remains of the others, according to rescuers, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

The airline issued the list of passengers which identified four Indians as Ashok Kumar Tripathy, his wife Vaibhavi Bandekar (Tripathy) and their children Dhanush and Ritika. The family was based in Thane city near Mumbai

Earlier in the morning, the Nepali Army has physically located the Tara Airlines plane crash site. The turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET plane had four Indian nationals, two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers besides a three-member Nepali crew.

“The search and rescue troops have physically located the plane crash site. Details will be followed,” Brig. Gen. Silwal said on Twitter.

The Canadian-built plane was flying from the city of Pokhara to Jomsom, a popular tourist town in central Nepal.