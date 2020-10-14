Neo-Nazi leaders get prison terms

A Greek court on Wednesday handed a 13-year prison sentence to the leader of neo-Nazi group Golden Dawn for running a criminal organisation disguised as a political party.
As well as Nikos Michaloliakos, the party’s founder — who received an additional one year for illegal possession of a weapon. The court also sentenced five former members of his inner circle to prison terms on the criminal organisation charge. They included current independent European Parliament member Ioannis Lagos.
The court also gave a life sentence to the Golden Dawn member who murdered anti-fascist rapper Pavlos Fyssas in 2013, the act that sparked the investigation into the paramilitary group.
