Nearly 300 abducted schoolchildren in northwest Nigeria freed after over two weeks in captivity

Nearly 300 kidnapped Nigerian schoolchildren were released on March 24, local officials said on March 24, more than two weeks after the children were seized from their school in the northwestern State of Kaduna.
Kaduna State Gov. Uba Sani did not give details of the release of the 287 students, who abducted from their school in the remote town of Kuriga on March 7. In a statement, he thanked Nigerian President Bola Tinubu “particularly ensuring that the abducted Kuriga school children are released unharmed”.