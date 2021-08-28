International

Nearly 100 abducted Nigerian students freed

Schoolchildren kidnapped from an Islamic seminary three months ago walk from a van as they are reunited with their parents in Minna on August 27, 2021 after their gunmen captors freed them from forest hideouts.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Nigerian kidnappers have freed scores of students abducted from three schools in the northwest this year, officials said Friday, following a burst of sudden releases.

The mass abductions were part of a string of kidnapping for ransom attacks on Nigerian schools and colleges this year by heavily armed gangs known locally as bandits.

Nearly 100 pupils abducted from an Islamic seminary in Tegina, Niger State were reunited with their families on Friday after three months in captivity.

Wearing blue headscarves and tunics, the male and female students, some younger than 10 years old, were met by the State Governor and their families.

“I have a child and I am very happy. I give God all the glory,” said one father Fasilat Jimoh Danjuma. “Thank God they are back hale and healthy and we are happy.”

During the Tegina seminary kidnapping on May 30, around 200 motorcycle-riding gunmen stormed the town in Niger State’s Rafi district before transporting the pupils to a rural hideout.

School officials said one pupil had died during captivity.

In a separate case, gunmen also released 32 more students kidnapped in July.


